Police cordon at Whaley Bridge canal amid reports of “tragedy”

Police have yet to release details however it is understood that emergency services have all been in attendance and the area is taped off.

A spokesman for Whaley Bridge Canal says the section between between the basin and Tesco is currently closed.

A police cordon is in place at a section of the Whaley Bridge towpath

Councillor Ruth George has said in a Facebook post that someone had “sadly lost their life in the canal”.

She wrote: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by the morning’s tragedy where someone has sadly lost their life in the canal at Whaley Bridge.

"The emergency services have all been in attendance and the area is taped off.

"Please respect the feelings of all those affected and by the emergency teams, who are also affected by tragic cases such as this. RIP”.