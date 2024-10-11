High Peak family cut the ribbon at refurbished Pizza Express in Buxton
The restaurant in the Cavendish Arcade Shopping Centre was painted, had new lights and extra tables installed during the closure.
It has now reopened and the restaurant manager Abbie Smith said: “Max and Poppy, along with their mum and dad, Tom and Hannah, have been visiting the restaurant for years now.
“They celebrate special occasions such as birthdays, first days of school and Mother's Day so I thought it would be a great to invite them in to reopen our restaurant.”
Speaking about the work which has been done Abbie added: “We've also had some kitchen work done too.
“It's great to be back open and welcome customers, along with many other regulars back into the restaurant, and to see that the restaurant has been a nice refresh and feels cosier and warmer inside.”
