High Peak family cut the ribbon at refurbished Pizza Express in Buxton

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:22 BST
High Peak family cut the ribbon at the recently refurbished Pizza Express in Buxton. Photo submittedHigh Peak family cut the ribbon at the recently refurbished Pizza Express in Buxton. Photo submitted
High Peak family cut the ribbon at the recently refurbished Pizza Express in Buxton. Photo submitted
Buxton’s Pizza Express was shut for a small refurbishment and a family who regularly eat at the restaurant were given the honour of cutting the ribbon to welcome customers back.

The restaurant in the Cavendish Arcade Shopping Centre was painted, had new lights and extra tables installed during the closure.

It has now reopened and the restaurant manager Abbie Smith said: “Max and Poppy, along with their mum and dad, Tom and Hannah, have been visiting the restaurant for years now.

“They celebrate special occasions such as birthdays, first days of school and Mother's Day so I thought it would be a great to invite them in to reopen our restaurant.”

Speaking about the work which has been done Abbie added: “We've also had some kitchen work done too.

“It's great to be back open and welcome customers, along with many other regulars back into the restaurant, and to see that the restaurant has been a nice refresh and feels cosier and warmer inside.”

