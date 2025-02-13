Finding the perfect date is no longer about looking for a looker, according to a new study | AFP via Getty Images

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A study of singles has revealed some interesting new trends in dating priorities - and some talking points to absolutely avoid

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sex appeal and good looks appear to be a thing of the past when it comes to dating and relationships as new research reveals that two-thirds of people are looking for a good sense of humour and a fun-loving partner who cares about social issues.

Shared interests and mutual hobbies are also important, whilst ex-relationships and appearance are topics to avoid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top qualities people value in a potential partner are that they are able to listen (38 percent), they are funny and know how to have a good laugh (36 percent) and they have common interests (32 percent).

Good chat, regular communication and emotional intelligence were also voted a must-have by 29 percent, showed the research by Readly digital magazine and newspaper app.

Almost two-thirds (60 percent) said it was important that their partner or prospective partner is well-read on societal issues, global news and local matters.

Having shared interests is one of the most important things would-be partners will be looking for | Tom Wren / SWNS

Whilst 7% don’t care, as long as they are passionate about other things such as hobbies and interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s not all hunky dory when it comes to dating. Topics to avoid on a first date are ex-partners or previous relationships (43 percent), criticism of appearance or behaviour (34 percent) and financial problems or salary expectations (29 percent).

Mentioning marriage or the desire to have children would turn off 23 percent of people and 21 percent would want to steer well clear of political views, showed the research of 2,000 adults.

Dating and relationship expert Sarah Louise Ryan said: "In 2025 we are seeing human contact time and connection at an all-time low so dating has never been more important.

Modern dating is all about being creative | Zaleman - stock.adobe.com

"Making time to connect through face-to-face conversation, whether it’s a new date or a long-term couple, is essential for healthy coupling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A good date is often determined by how good the conversation feels as the connection unfolds, yet a dating trend I am seeing is that singles are worrying too much about what others think of them.

"So invest in yourself and fill your own cup to build confidence within.

"This allows you to chat authentically and supports eradicating nervousness and first-date jitters.

"By reading about and connecting with your own interests, hobbies and passions it creates inspiration and fulfilment and this really shows up when dating and meeting new people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading romantic short stories in magazines, quickly being dubbed "Romantasy", is having a resurgence, according to the study conducted by Readly.

And the love lives of celebrity couples is a trending topic.

The celebrity couples most people aspire to have a relationship similar to are Prince William and Princess Kate (31%), Victoria & David Beckham (28%) and Tom Holland & Zendaya (26%), showed the research.

Dating and relationship expert Sarah Louise Ryan has shared these tips for singles:

Prioritize Yourself First

With dating it can feel like a pressure cooker because finding a romantic connection or deepening it if you’re already a couple can make you feel vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focus on your mental and physical well-being before dating. Engage in hobbies, fitness, and self-care to feel confident and fulfilled. A great life attracts great connections.

Dress comfortably

Wear clothes that make you feel at ease. Confidence comes from feeling good in what you wear, allowing you to focus on your date and chatting about hobbies and interests that matter rather than your outfit.

If you’re not used to wearing six-inch heels or a suit, don’t wear them on a date!

Choosing the right first date is vital

Pick a playful, interactive date

Play mini golf, do a cooking class, play darts or a pub quiz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you do something playful, you operate as a team and get to know the person in many different layers without the pressure and playing shows people more authentically too.

Engage with questions

When on a date, think about the person in front of you so ask questions and don’t fear judgement.

Show interest by asking about hobbies, interests, or global topics. Meaningful conversations help gauge compatibility and build rapport.

Embrace a Romantic Mindset

Watch rom-coms, read about romance and connection in magazines or the dating pages to get into the romantic dating mindset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readly is a great source of inspiration for understanding connection, creating engaging conversation on dates and it’s filled with lots of advice, tips and hints for romance too.

There's lots of great advice to be found in magazines | Readly

When looking for advice on dating and relationships, a third talk to friends and family about it (36%), others turn to relationship books and magazine articles (23%) and social media (19%) for advice.