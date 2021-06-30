Plea to High Peak therapists to support people affected by life-limiting illness

The Chapel-en-le-Frith hospice offers free complementary therapy services, including acupuncture and massage, to patients who have a life-limiting diagnosis, and their

carers.

The hospice is now looing to hear from complementary therapists who would like a rewarding volunteer role offering aromatherapy, reflexology and other therapies, to local families.

Sports Therapist Derek Turner offers his time free to help patients and their carers relax at Blythe House and now the charity is looking for more volunteers to lend a helping hand

Sports Therapist, Derek Turner, has volunteered at Blythe House for more than 14 years, alongside managing his own practice.

Derek, from High Lane, said: “Through word of mouth, I heard about the good work Blythe House did and decided I’d like to be involved.

“Two of my family members had used the hospice’s services and found them so supportive. I also wanted to be involved with people across the spectrum of physiotherapy needs and I wanted to help them.

"I get a feeling of ‘doing good’ for those in need, through the services of a professionally run care organisation. Both the care giving and a professional environment are important to me.

"It is a “win-win:” those in need benefit, and so do I, by giving back to the local community.”

It now costs £1.3 million every year to keep the services running.

Just 21 per cent of the hospice’s income from local NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups, and the charity must raise the remaining 79 per cent to ensure the care and support Blythe House and Helen’s Trust provides remains completely free of charge.

To find out more about volunteer complementary therapy opportunities at the hospice visit www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/volunteer-for-us, email [email protected] or call 01298 815 388.