£30,000 makeover for Chapel-en-le-Frith Leisure Centre

The Long Lane based gym was shut for a few days last week as the dated equipment was removed and the new pieces of fixed resistance machines were installed.

Now the gym has reopened, general manger Leigh White is excited for people to see the changes.

He said: “The whole staff team are excited by this modernisation. It’s just what the leisure centre needed so we can move forward.

New gym equipment at Chapel Lesiure Centre

"There are some brand new pieces and some replacement pieces but it is a great investment from Lex Leisure and Chapel Parish Council who want to ensure the gym presence in Chapel.”

The new fixed resistance equipment includes leg machines, dip and pulls, arms, back and shoulder workouts as well as abductor and adductors and Leigh says the equipment renovation has topped £30,000.

He said: “Fitness and health has been on the up for a while and coming out of lockdown people are more keen than ever to get back to the gym and now we have a gym to be proud of.

"We are a busy gym. In the day we can have ten people in every hour – it used to be much more pre-covid but we have to restrict numbers now – and in the evening when there are classes on, we get up to 50 people.

"We help people wherever they are on their fitness journey, from those just starting out, those looking to recover from illness and injury or those wanting to push themselves to a higher level we can help and the new equipment will help us to do that.”

Chapel Leisure Centre provides a range of activities and facilities for people to enjoy. These include a fully air conditioned gym with more than 39 stations with core area and a free weights area; fitness and class studio; four-badminton court sized sports hall; astro turf with floodlights; grass pitches including a 400m running track; sauna and steam rooms with changing room facilities.

For more information or to book an induction visit www.leisurecentre.com/chapel-leisure-centre.

