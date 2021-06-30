Call for community to get involved with Buxton Wild Weeks

Pupils at Buxton Junior School, Fairfield Endowed Junior School and Harpur Hill Primary School devoted a week at the end of May to looking at all that is wild about Buxton.

Buxton Wild Weeks is a collaborative project between South West Peak Landscape Partnership, Buxton Civic Association and Transition Buxton, and aims to bring schools and the community together to increase awareness and create opportunities to connect and conserve.

Pupils from Fairfield Endowed Junior School creating a bug hotel

Jackie Wragg is youth engagement officer for National Lottery Heritage Funded project the South West Peak Landscape Partnership.

She said: “The first Buxton Wild Week has been a huge success thanks to school staff and volunteers. Sessions focusing on awareness, appreciation and action for our local wildlife have been delivered to almost 1,000 pupils in just one week.”

And for the next event, which runs from July 5 to 11, it is the turn of the community to get involved with Buxton Wild Weeks.

Although all sessions are subject to change, there is now a schedule of events that can be booked on to in a range of locations in Buxton.

Events include bat walks, bumbleehunts, mindfulness walks, and even art in the woods.

With the help of a network of local groups, there will be a wild schedule of events to get involved in.

Visit https://padlet.com/BeyondTheClassroom/BWWJulyWhatsOn to see the schedule and booking details. Any changes or additional sessions will be added on there up to June 30.

And now the Buxton Wild Weeks team are also asking people to turn their windows wild for Buxton. Residents are being asked to draw some Buxton wildlife and put it up in a window at their home for people to see.