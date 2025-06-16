Opinion: ‘I’ve been suffering for 20 years’ - A new hope for women silently struggling with Urinary Incontinence

For nearly 20 years, Liza, a mother of one from Derbyshire, lived with a secret that impacted every part of her daily life: urinary incontinence.

Once confident and outgoing, she found herself constantly scanning for the nearest toilet, avoiding exercise classes, and turning down social invitations for fear of leaking.

“It started after I had my hysterectomy. I’ve been worried about going out and wetting myself. It’s been stressful.” says Liza.

Liza spent years trying to manage the condition, but nothing seemed to help. It wasn’t until she discovered PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) therapy that something finally changed.

Liza receiving PEMF for Urinary Incontinence

“Within just three sessions, I felt a difference. I wasn’t having to look for the next toilet, everywhere I went. I wasn’t planning my life around it anymore. I’ve even been out drinking with my partner and outlasted him!’

According to NHS England, it is estimated that around 14 million people in the UK suffer from urinary incontinence. The exact number is hard to define as many people do not seek medical help due to embarrassment. Yet it remains heavily underdiagnosed and undertreated, with fewer than 40% of affected women ever discussing symptoms with their GP.

GP Dr John Morgan, and advocate of Pro Active’s work, said “Urinary incontinence is a massively overlooked and underreported problem, particularly in women. Although in 1998 the FDA approved PEMF Therapy for urinary incontinence and muscle stimulation, it is still relatively underutilised in the UK, largely due to lack of public knowledge and awareness. With results and testimonies like Liza’s, we hope more women will come forward and see if they too can benefit.”

Incontinence not only affects physical health, but can deeply impact mental wellbeing, relationships, and career confidence. Women often report feeling ashamed, or alone in their struggles, despite how common the condition is. Many must use pads, repeatedly do pelvic floor exercises, and attend countless GP appointments, often to no avail.

Liza at Pro Active

PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) therapy is a non-invasive, pain-free treatment that uses low-frequency electromagnetic waves to stimulate muscles and tissue. When applied to pelvic health, it helps reactivate and strengthen the pelvic floor, a key muscle group responsible for bladder control.

Pro Active Manchester, located in Broadbottom, has been helping local residents with a wide variety of health issues and injuries via their revolutionary PEMF therapy. Vanessa Lloyd, Head Therapist at Pro Active, has a vision to bring innovative therapies at an affordable price to those who need them most.

“No one should suffer in silence, nor should daily life feel like a constant embarrassment and worry. I want to help our clients be their best versions of themselves, whether that is improving their urinary incontinence, so they feel more confident and comfortable, or helping an athlete achieve their next PB (personal best). I know we can help and that’s what we will always strive to do.”

Vanessa added “It never ceases to amaze me how quickly clients can see results.”

Stories like Liza’s highlight the urgency of improving pelvic health education and access to treatment for women across the UK.

With effective, non-surgical options now available, there is hope for thousands of women who’ve been struggling in silence.

Liza added “I want other women to know they’re not alone. This isn’t something you have to put up with. There are real solutions out there and you deserve to feel like yourself again.”