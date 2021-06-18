Nearly two-thirds of people in High Peak fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 49,370 people had received both jabs by June 13 – 64 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 47,091 were aged 30 and over – 75 per cent of the age group.

It means 2,279 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

Nearly two-thirds of people in High Peak have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas of the borough.

Across High Peak 82 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Whaley Bridge and Chinley, with 90.6 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) New Mills East and Hayfield, 88.1 per cent

3) Dinting, Simmondley and Charlesworth, 88.1 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Buxton North, 72.5 per cent

2) Hadfield West and Gamesley, 75.5 per cent

3) Buxton South and East, 77 per cent

Across England, 25.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 13 – 56 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 23.8 million people aged 30 and over – 67 per cent of the age group.