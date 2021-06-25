Buxton GP surgery adds extra Covid vaccine appointments as NHS stages nationwide ‘super weekend’

Buxton Medical Practice, on Temple Road, is offering bookable appointments on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 25-27.

Only existing patients of the clinic are eligible for the service, and all appointments will be using the Pfizer vaccine so would not be suitable for anyone who has had a first dose from another manufacturer. People should follow the booking system links sent to them by the GP practice via SMS or email.

Extra appointments are also being arranged in the New Mills area, targeted at specific groups who will be contacted directly.

The NHS is speeding up Covid vaccine delivery in a race against the spread of the Delta variant.

First dose jabs are now on offer to all UK adults, with second doses are available to anybody who received their first dose on or before April 30.

NHS bosses say the so-called ‘super weekend’ aims to make it easier and more convenient than ever for eligible people who haven’t had their vaccine yet to come forward – crucially boosting the numbers of people receiving their first and second doses.

Steve Lloyd, executive medical director for NHS Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Our super weekend will help even more people to get their jab. We are encouraging anyone who has not yet had their first dose or those who had their first dose on or before April 30 to come and have their vaccine.

“The process will be really quick and easy. I would urge the public to visit the sites early to receive a vaccine to help protect themselves, their families and their loved ones.”

He added: “We know the rate of infection is increasing nationally and we are seeing increases in Derby and Derbyshire. We have seen in the past that a few cases can very quickly lead to a big increase in community transmission.

“That is why it is important that we all get our vaccine and protect ourselves as soon as possible. This will also help the nation as we come to review the lockdown situation ahead of July 19.”

Walk-in appointments will be available at other sites all over Derbyshire. For details, go to www.joinedupcarederbyshire.co.uk.