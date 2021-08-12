Praise for Hope Valley College students as they celebrate GCSE results

With the covid pandemic leading to home schooling and exams being cancelled, grades were once again down to teacher assessments with more than 100 students receiving their results today.

Principal Gaynor Jones, said: “Our students have done incredibly well under the most challenging of circumstances.

"They have had to cope with lockdowns, remote learning, health scares and mental health challenges.

Hope Valley College student, Alice Blundell, who achieved all grade-9s in her GCSEs. Photo - id8 Photography

WYet they have managed to keep their focus on their studies and achieve some fantastic results.

“My thanks go to them, our staff and the families in our local community for pulling together and supporting our students along their journey.

"Being such a small secondary school we have been able to really provide the level of support our students needed over these past 18 months.

“They now have the chance to take the next important steps in their life and unlock so many exciting opportunities.”