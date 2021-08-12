Hard work pays off for Buxton Community School pupils on GCSE results day

After two years of disrupted teaching the pupils at Buxton Community School picked up their GCSE results today.

Headteacher Craig Yates said: “It was a real pleasure today to see so many of our Year 11 students in school to receive the grades they have earned and deserve.

"Every student has worked hard to earn the grades they have been awarded and not been given an easy ride.

Buxton Community School pupils jumping for joy after reading their GCSE results

"Our staff have been rigorous in awarding the grades that they feel reflect the work each student has done through their studies at BCS.”

In January when the country went it its third lockdown, a national decision was made that pupils would not be sitting exams but would be assessed by the teaching staff.

Mr Yates said: “I am so proud of how everyone has coped so brilliantly with the challenges of the last two years. During each change in direction, lock down, return to school and then further changes, that they have needed to deal with has been met with optimism and determination to make the best of an incredibly difficult situation.

"Every student should be really proud of what they have achieved and should not let anyone take that away from them. This year’s grades are worth every bit as much as any other year.

“I am just as proud of the staff who have supported them throughout the year and the parents who have worked so closely with the school."

The grades received have been impressive, this group of students have achieved exceptionally well throughout their time at BCS and this has been reflected in their results.

Students have earned opportunities to take up offers for places at the school’s Sixth Form, college places or apprenticeships.

Mr Yates said: “They are where they want to be and doing what they want to do because of their hard work and commitment to their studies and we couldn't be any more proud or happy for them.

"We have loved having each of them with us for the last five years and we will be delighted to see so many of them again in a few weeks when they return to join the Sixth Form.”