Buxton and Leek College celebrates higher than national average GCSE results

The college, which allows adults to retake their maths and English GCSEs for free if they did not pass them the first time round, has this year won the prestigious national Times Educational Supplement award for its “Outstanding GCSE Resits Provision.

And on results day this year, maths students at Buxton and Leek College achieved 38 per cent higher than the post 16 national average in grades 4-9 while the results in English were 27 per cent higher.

Alison Ivins, Senior Curriculum Leader for Maths and English, said: "After a very turbulent time and the cancellation of GCSE exams again, I am so pleased to be celebrating such success with our students.

“When students retake their GCSE English and maths after leaving school it is tough in the best of years, but despite two years of disrupted education students have thrived.

"Our tutors have taught and delivered a curriculum to answer students’ gaps in knowledge, shown students a different experience, and given them confidence, enabling them to achieve where they didn’t before.

“For every student opening their successful results, this allows them to move forwards on to the next exciting steps of their educational journey, and open up doors previously closed to them.

“I couldn’t be prouder.”

Those celebrating included Cerys Walker, aged 18, from Whaley Bridge who gained a pass in GCSE English, grade 4, on her third attempt.

Another happy student was Jordan Pickford, aged 20, from Tideswell, who gained a GCSE English, grade 4 and said he found it “astonishing” he had finally passed after failing at school.

Student Kimberley Percival, from Bakewell, said she was amazed to find out today that she had achieved a Level 9 in her GCSE resit. Although she had passed her GCSE English Language at school with a Level 4, she needed a Level 6 in order to secure a place at her first choice University, Harper and Keele Veterinary School.

Alison Loxton, Deputy Principal at the college, added: “For successive years the college has exceeded the national resit achievement rates. This year the college continues that trend and is also celebrating increased numbers in the very high grades.”

Kimberley Percival, from Bakewell was amazed to find out today that she's achieved a Level 9 in her GCSE resit