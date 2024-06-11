Freemasons give a helping hand to local community support group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Freemasons present a helping hand to local community support group.

The 3 masonic Lodges meeting in Buxton (Buxton Lodge, High Peak Lodge and Phoenix Lodge of St Ann) together with the Derbyshire Masonic Provincial Charity have presented £1500 to the Hardship Fund who support High Peak families requiring emergency assistance relating to family members who have life limiting medical conditions.

Two trustees of the Hardship Fund were presented with the award by representatives of the Lodges and the Provincial Charity at the Buxton Masonic Hall, George St. Buxton.

Anne Cawthorn (Hardship Fund) said " We are delighted to receive this most generous award on behalf of the Fund and it will help so many to relieve what is a most distressing time for those individuals at end of life care"

Graham Sisson (Provincial Masonic Charity) said " The Freemasons in High Peak are pleased to have made this contribution in helping those in need particularly where it will make a difference to such a difficult period in individuals' lives"