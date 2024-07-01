Buxton’s Royal British Legion branch receives donation from McCarthy Stone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six Royal British Legion branches, including one in Buxton, have each received a £500 boost from six McCarthy Stone developments across the Northwest, in recognition of the charity’s outstanding contribution to the Armed Forces community.

McCarthy Stone is the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities and the team behind the Retirement Living development, Devonshire Place, on Station Road in Buxton, has donated £500 to support its local branch, highlighting McCarthy Stone’s commitment to creating a positive legacy in the community. Totalling £3,000, the money will help the charity continue to provide financial, social, and emotional care to all serving and retired members of the Armed Forces, and their families.

McCarthy Stone homeowners, including those at Devonshire Place, nominated the charity for the donation, as they said it is ‘close to their hearts’.

Alan Whitmore, Poppy Appeal Manager for the Royal British Legion (RBL), comments: “The Royal British Legion would like to thank the whole team at McCarthy Stone for this generous donation. The RBL is at the heart of a national network supporting the Armed Forces community, and this donation will allow us to continue helping serving and ex-serving personnel and their families in Buxton and across the northwest.”

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “An important part of what we do here at McCarthy Stone is support local activities and initiatives in the towns and communities in which we build to help create a lasting, positive legacy. Therefore, we’re delighted to lend our support to the Royal British Legion, which does a fantastic job of supporting the Armed Forces community in Buxton and beyond.”

Surrounded by picturesque architecture and greenery, Devonshire Place offers 70 one and two-bedroom retirement apartments with luxurious home comforts and low-maintenance living spaces for the over 70s. Homeowners benefit from access to the superb communal facilities, including a stylish lounge, well-maintained gardens, and an on-site bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily.

Providing peace of mind, an Estate Management Team is on-site around the clock to oversee the day-to-day running of the development and provide bespoke personal care packages tailored to individual need. State-of-the-art security features, including a 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry, are fitted as standard in each property for additional reassurance.

A range of purchase options are available at Devonshire Place, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom retirement apartments available from £127,500, and two-bedrooms available from £150,000*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more about Retirement Living Plus at Devonshire Place, please call 0800 882 1829or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/devonshire-place.