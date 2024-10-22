Buxton Rotary charitable giving

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the day of the Buxton Carnival Buxton Rotary ran their annual Duck race in the river in the Pavillion Gardens. This was great success with several cash prizes given out and the residual monies used for the support of charities both locally and worldwide.

The ducks were released into the river by intrepid Rotarians and friends who marshalled the small plastic ducks along a short stretch from the bridge downstream to a temporary barrier set up to ensure no errant competitors escaped into the great wild world of the Derbyshire Wye. The Buxton weather ensured that the marshals were suitably drenched, with one in a duck costume only having his feet dry, due to new wellies, while the rest of the outfit retained gallons of rainwater!

The fun had by both wranglers and spectators was worth it as sufficient funds were raised to mean that Buxton Rotary could use some of the funds to support both the Wells Dressing committee, without whom the carnival would not take place, and also the High Peak Homeless Help at the URC charity . The latter is based at the United Reform Church on Hardwick Square East providing assistance for homeless people, and those with housing related issues in the High Peak. It provides help with shelter and accommodation and aid to get statutory provision . A food bank is also associated with the church

The photos show The organiser of the duck race handing a cheque to the representative of the Wells Dressing Committee , inside the Pump Room as it was pouring outside !Also the photo of our President Greg Maunsell presenting to the representative of the High Peak Homeless Help showing some of the temporary tent and help they give.

Rotary supporting Wells Dressing

A minor portion of the funds raised was retained for the Buxton Rotary Trust Fund which is used throughout the year to respond to request we receive for help both locally and internationally. We have recently donated to a local church hall funds for a new heating system, to Shelterbox which has been involved in sending relief to such places as Gaza, and to a Rotary District appeal to help with providing boreholes to supply clean water in Africa.

We also raise monies to support the Rotary International End Polio Now Scheme which is dedicated to eradicating poliomyelitis world wide. This disease was prevalent in the UK when many of us were children and now is only endemic in two countries in the world, however it has been found in Gaza and the End Polio Now system has been used to deliver many thousands of doses of vaccine to Gaza to protect the children there

Rotary International has been around for almost 120 years and the Buxton Rotary has been in existence for 102 of those years.

The club is open to all genders and adults over 18 are welcome to come and see what we do to help the community near and far while having fun and fellowship

If you are interested please contact the club via rotary-ribi.org and search for Buxton Rotary