Buxton Quakers’ showing support to Gaza children

By Lucy Ball
Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:25 BST
Quakers in Buxton will be meeting in Spring Gardens to give practical advice on how people in Buxton and the High Peak can help children suffering in the horrors of the Gaza conflict.

They will be showing their support for the children of Gaza on Friday September, 12 between 11am and 1pm, offering leaflets, answering questions, and encouraging everyone to act on behalf of these children.

There will also be the opportunity to stand in silent reflection in solidarity with the children of Gaza.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Quaker member Patricia Scampion said: “Most people are horrified by the pictures they see every day on their phones and televisions, live-streamed from Gaza. and feel particularly distressed by the plight of the children: injured, hungry, orphaned, and bombed out of their homes.

Buxton Quakers’ showing support to Gaza children in Spring Gardens on Friday September, 12.placeholder image
Buxton Quakers’ showing support to Gaza children in Spring Gardens on Friday September, 12.

“They feel powerless to make a difference. But there are opportunities to make a difference in Buxton and the High Peak.

“There is still time and hope. Small acts add up, gathering momentum and influencing policy makers.”

Related topics:GazaBuxtonHigh Peak
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice