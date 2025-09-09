Buxton Quakers’ showing support to Gaza children
They will be showing their support for the children of Gaza on Friday September, 12 between 11am and 1pm, offering leaflets, answering questions, and encouraging everyone to act on behalf of these children.
There will also be the opportunity to stand in silent reflection in solidarity with the children of Gaza.
Quaker member Patricia Scampion said: “Most people are horrified by the pictures they see every day on their phones and televisions, live-streamed from Gaza. and feel particularly distressed by the plight of the children: injured, hungry, orphaned, and bombed out of their homes.
“They feel powerless to make a difference. But there are opportunities to make a difference in Buxton and the High Peak.
“There is still time and hope. Small acts add up, gathering momentum and influencing policy makers.”