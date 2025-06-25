100 Bakewell Tarts being given away at The Bakewell Tart Shop today - to mark National Bakewell Tart Day

The Bakewell Tart Shop, the first business to create and sell Bakewell Tarts more than 100 years ago, has announced that National Bakewell Tart Day will take place today (Wednesday 25th June 2025).

To mark the occasion, The Bakewell Tart Shop will be giving away 100 individual iced cherry Bakewells from 11am-2pm, outside the shop, and will have a 3 for 2 online offer at the same time.

This year's celebration coincides with a significant remodelling of the iconic café and shop in the heart of Bakewell. The shop is undergoing a complete refit, aiming to create a fresh, modern, and streamlined space with a vibrant new layout, including a bright, welcoming café area and an efficient single service counter.

Duncan Kirk, owner of The Bakewell Tart Shop, explained: “There’s something truly special about Bakewell Tarts. Whether you prefer the iced version with a cherry on top or the original with flaked almonds, they hold a nostalgic place in people’s hearts. The combination of raspberry jam, ground almonds, and frangipane is unmistakable and brings back fond memories for so many of our customers.

Iced Cherry Bakewell Tarts

“National Bakewell Tart Day is all about celebrating this classic British treat and the joy it brings. It’s incredible to see just how many people have a deep-rooted love for them, and we love hearing the stories of how Bakewell Tarts have been part of family traditions for generations.”

Survey: Brits Reveal Their Ultimate Bakewell Tart Preferences!

Ahead of National Bakewell Tart Day on 25th June 2025, The Bakewell Tart Shop surveyed 2,000 Brits to uncover their ultimate Bakewell Tart preferences. The results revealed some fascinating insights into how the nation enjoys this beloved sweet treat.

What’s the best way to enjoy a Bakewell Tart?

Participants were asked when and how they most enjoy eating a Bakewell Tart. The results showed that:

42% prefer to enjoy their Bakewell Tart with a cup of tea in the afternoon.

29% think it’s best as an after-dinner dessert.

18% enjoy it as a mid-morning treat with coffee.

11% say it’s their go-to indulgence for a late-night snack.

What’s the best drink pairing for a Bakewell Tart?

When asked about their favourite drink pairing, tea was the clear winner:

Black tea – 45%

Coffee – 30%

A glass of milk – 12%

Hot chocolate – 8%

Something stronger (e.g., sherry, dessert wine, liqueur) – 5%

Which version of the Bakewell Tart is best?

The great Bakewell debate continues! When asked to choose their favourite type, the results were split:

Iced Cherry Bakewell Tart – 51%

Traditional Bakewell Tart with flaked almonds – 44%

Other variations (e.g., vegan, gluten-free versions) – 5%

How should a Bakewell Tart be eaten?

It turns out people have some rather specific habits when eating their Bakewell Tarts!

38% just take a bite and enjoy.

27% eat around the edges before finishing the centre.

20% separate the layers, eating the pastry first, then the filling, then the topping.

8% save the cherry (or almond topping) for last.

7% remove the cherry completely because they don’t like it!

Bakewell Tart nostalgia: Why do people love them?

We also asked what people most associate with Bakewell Tarts.

"Reminds me of childhood tea times" – 46%

"A classic treat I always have in the cupboard" – 30%

"I love the combination of almond, jam, and pastry" – 17%

"It’s my go-to indulgence when I need a pick-me-up" – 7%

Duncan continued: “This survey has been a real eye-opener. We always knew people loved Bakewell Tarts, but it’s fascinating to see the different ways they enjoy them - whether it’s saving the cherry for last, pairing it with a cuppa, or making it part of a family tradition. It’s a reminder of just how much this simple treat means to so many people, and we’re proud to keep that tradition alive.”

The Bakewell Tart Shop is a family-owned business in the historic market town of Bakewell. The shop delivers Traditional Bakewell Tarts, Iced Cherry Bakewell Tarts, and Bakewell Puddings around the UK - alongside its popular physical café and shop in the centre of Bakewell.

The Bakewell Tarts are carefully crafted by skilled bakers, using a shortcrust pastry shell, a layer of raspberry jam, ground almonds, and a frangipane mix. The traditional Bakewell Tarts are then glazed and topped with flaked almonds, while the iced tarts are topped with icing and a cherry.

They continue to follow the traditional and original recipe, known only by two people, using only the finest ingredients. Interestingly, the recipe creates what is called a ‘wet mix’, meaning the tarts are noticeably moister than ones found elsewhere, which tend to be closer to a normal cake in appearance and consistency.

For more information on The Bakewell Tart Shop, visit bakewelltarts.co.uk.

For more details about National Bakewell Tart Day, visit bakewelltarts.co.uk/national-bakewell-tart-day.