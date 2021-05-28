Covid marshalls visit Buxton pub following regulations breach complaint

Jason Waplington, who is the landlord of The Swan Inn in Higher Buxton, says he was visited by High Peak Borough Council’s Covid Ambassadors following a complaint against the pub.

On May 17, indoor hospitality venues were allowed to welcome customers once again with the rules stating groups of up to six - or two households of any size - are allowed inside. In addition, landlords are expected to make sure all customers over 16 use the NHS track and trace app and people need to order, eat and drink while seated.

Jason said: “My staff feel safer not walking around where there is no safety screen like there is at the bar.

Jason Waplington, landlord of The Swan

"I’ve got members of staff who are older or have health problems which means they physically can’t walk around so I would have had to take on extra staff as well as buying extra card machines which would cost me around £400 a month that I just don’t have after months of being shut.”

Speaking about the visit from the ambassadors, a High Peak Borough Council spokesperson said: “The council’s Covid Ambassadors operate as our first response when complaints are received about potential breaches of the Covid regulations.

“The ambassadors visited The Swan Inn, Buxton, on Friday May 21 following a complaint received by the council’s licensing team.

"They have reported the licensee at the Swan was unreceptive and aggressive during their visit.

"Statements from the ambassadors have been requested so the Licensing Team can determine the most appropriate response.”

Mr Waplington responded: “I’ve done everything properly and put the new measures in my Covid assessment but those Covid police didn’t want to see and just laughed in my face.

"They threatened me, my staff and customers with fines for breaching the new ridiculous regulations which we didn’t so I may have shouted but I wasn’t aggressive.

"One was right up in my face. How can he come in here to talk about the regulations for Covid if he can’t even do social distance himself?”