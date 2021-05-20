Pictures show drinkers at Buxton pubs as they reopen for indoor service

The shots were all taken on Monday, after the latest easing of restrictions saw indoor hospitality resume and people allowed to hug their friends and family again.

The next and final step in the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown is due to be the removal of all legal limits on social contact on June 21, with any remaining businesses such as nightclubs allowed to reopen, and restrictions on large events and performances ending.

This will be confirmed nearer the time, based on a number of factors such as infection rates and the progress of the vaccine rollout.

1. The Old Sun Inn People enjoy a drink and food at The Old Sun Inn pub in Buxton. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

2. The Swan People enjoy a drink at The Swan Inn. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

3. One man and his dog A man enjoys a drink with a dog at The Swan Inn pub. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

4. The Swan People enjoy a drink at The Swan Inn pub. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)