Plans to convert former hair salon in Buxton into new bar and restaurant

If approved, the proposals would see the former Salon One premises on Cavendish Circus, converted into a bar (with enhanced food provision) or restaurant.

The building has been vacant since the hair salon closed in 2018, and the change of use plans also propose a new shopfront for inclusive access.

Plans to change the use of the former Salon One hairdressers in Buxton into a bar and restaurant have been submitted to High Peak Borough Council

Public consultation is open now, with a decision on the application set to be made by council planning officers.

No details of operational hours or the number of staff to be employed have been given.

To view or comment on the plans, see http://planning.highpeak.gov.uk/portal/servlets/ApplicationSearchServlet?PKID=246972.

In March, the Advertiser reported on another application for a bar and restaurant in Buxton.