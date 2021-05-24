Plans to convert former hair salon in Buxton into new bar and restaurant
Plans to convert a former hair salon in Buxton into a bar and restaurant have been submitted to High Peak Borough Council.
If approved, the proposals would see the former Salon One premises on Cavendish Circus, converted into a bar (with enhanced food provision) or restaurant.
The building has been vacant since the hair salon closed in 2018, and the change of use plans also propose a new shopfront for inclusive access.
Public consultation is open now, with a decision on the application set to be made by council planning officers.
No details of operational hours or the number of staff to be employed have been given.
To view or comment on the plans, see http://planning.highpeak.gov.uk/portal/servlets/ApplicationSearchServlet?PKID=246972.
In March, the Advertiser reported on another application for a bar and restaurant in Buxton.
These plans were to convert the the Old Pump House on George Street, into a bar and restaurant with a deli. No decision has yet been made.