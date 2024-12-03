(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

A festive side hustle you didn’t know you needed 🎁

Turning gift-wrapping into cash is a quirky Christmas side hustle gaining popularity in the UK

Busy Brits are paying for professionally wrapped gifts that wow

You could earn £5 - £15 per gift or up to £50/hour for bulk wrapping jobs

Minimal investment is needed - just stock up on wrapping materials and hone your skills

As the festive season approaches, many Brits find themselves feeling the financial pinch.

Between gift shopping, holiday meals and winter outings, December can be an expensive month. To offset these costs, thousands turn to side hustles to bring in some extra cash during the holiday season.

While common side gigs like delivering parcels or selling handmade crafts on Etsy are popular choices, there’s one quirky and surprising side hustle gaining traction: professional gift-wrapping services.

Yes, wrapping presents for a living might sound unusual, but it’s becoming an increasingly lucrative option for those with a flair for creativity, precision and festive cheer.

With people pressed for time or simply looking for that “wow factor” under the tree, this unexpected gig could be your ticket to earning extra cash over Christmas.

Gone are the days when people had the time to sit down with rolls of wrapping paper, scissors and ribbon to lovingly wrap all their presents.

Between juggling work, family and the general hustle of the season, many are willing to pay for someone else to take on the task. Enter professional gift-wrappers: a niche group of holiday helpers who transform ordinary packages into dazzling works of art.

Whether it’s artfully tied bows, intricate designs, or just a neat and elegant finish, a well-wrapped gift elevates the experience of giving and receiving.

How much could you earn?

The earning potential of gift-wrapping might surprise you. Freelance gift-wrappers typically charge between £5 and £15 per gift, depending on the size and complexity.

Offering premium options, such as custom ribbons, themed wrapping paper or calligraphy gift tags, can push prices higher.

For larger jobs, like wrapping bulk orders for a business or events, you could charge by the hour, with rates ranging from £25 to £50 per hour.

Some experienced gift-wrappers even pull in upwards of £500 over the course of a single weekend, especially in the lead-up to Christmas Eve.

How to get started

One of the biggest advantages of this festive side hustle is that it requires minimal upfront investment. Here’s what you’ll need:

Wrapping materials : Stock up on high-quality wrapping paper, ribbons, bows, tape, gift bags, and boxes. Consider offering a range of styles, from traditional holiday themes to minimalist, modern designs.

: Stock up on high-quality wrapping paper, ribbons, bows, tape, gift bags, and boxes. Consider offering a range of styles, from traditional holiday themes to minimalist, modern designs. Tools: Scissors, double-sided tape, glue guns, and cutting mats can help ensure a professional finish.

Scissors, double-sided tape, glue guns, and cutting mats can help ensure a professional finish. Skills: Practice makes perfect! Brush up on techniques like crisp folds, elegant bow-tying and creative embellishments to stand out.

Once your materials are ready, you can begin marketing your services.

Create eye-catching posts showcasing your wrapping skills on platforms like Instagram and TikTok - videos of gift-wrapping transformations are particularly engaging and shareable.

Offer your services to friends, family and neighbours first, then expand via word-of-mouth, and use platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree or TaskRabbit to connect with customers looking for holiday help.

You could even partner with local businesses, florists or gift shops that might need wrapping services for their customers.

Tips for success

If you really want to stand out and make a name for yourself, you’ll need to implement some shrewd business moves alongside your high quality offerings.

Providing pick-up and drop-off options or even an on-site wrapping service ensures convenience for busy customers.

Many customers are also willing to pay more for bespoke wrapping, so include extras like monogrammed gift tags or eco-friendly materials and upsell them.

During the busiest weeks of December, time is money, so find ways to streamline your wrapping process to maximise your hourly earnings. Christmas Eve is prime time for last-minute gift-wrapping requests. If you’re willing to work late, you can charge a premium for these rush jobs.

