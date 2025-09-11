Buxton Spa Town Florist opens in iconic Crescent Hotel

A florist with more than 25 years of experience has ditched her home studio for one of the grandest venues in Buxton.

The award winning Spa Town Florist took the keys to a retail unit at The Crescent Hotel and is now making her blooms for Buxton while looking over The Slopes.

Alexa Mather said: “It felt like the right time, my kids were older and I felt I could take the step into having a shop again - and being in The Crescent is just amazing.”

Alexa got the keys in July and says it was a quick turnaround to give the place a makeover.

Alexa Mather of the Spa Town Florist opens up at The Crescent. Photo submitted

It was previously used by another florist but she decided to step away and recommended Alexa for the space.

The 43-year-old said: “Working in a studio at the bottom of my garden there isn’t any footfall so I’m really excited to have passing trade once again.

“Having a shop in Buxton in the main shopping area is getting so expensive so it is great The Crescent is offering units for local artisan businesses.”

In 2023 Alexa was named the best florist in Derbyshire in the England Business Awards.

Alexa Mather's beautiful blooms as The Spa Town Florist opens in The Crescent. Photo submitted

She said: “I love creating.

“I love working with flowers to create something beautiful and meaningful.

“My favourite floral arrangements are funeral flowers as you get to bring in the personality of a loved one and do a lasting tribute to them which will be part of the final goodbye and it’s very special.”

Alexa’s style is cottage garden and uses a lot of English grown flowers in her displays and bouquets.

She said: “We are in a beautiful place in the world and I want my flowers to reflect where we live.”

New to the shop is a gift section from local crafters and makers.

Alexa said: “It’s tough to be a small business so if I can help others and showcase their work along with my flowers then I know I’m helping others too.”

Alexa added: “I feel very lucky to be here, back in Buxton and have opened up in The Crescent and I hope to see lots of people popping in and saying hello.”