Both Buxton Opera House and Buxton International Festival have been nominated for a top industry award

Buxton International Festival (BIF) has been nominated for a prestigious Achievement in Opera award by the 2024 UK Theatre Awards, marking another milestone in the Festival’s growing reputation.

This comes just days after Buxton Opera House Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre was nominated for the UK Theatre’s Workforce Award today in the Off Stage category, which recognises work that specifically promotes a commitment to professional development or the opening of entry routes to off-stage roles.

Michael Williams, CEO of Buxton International Festival, expressed his pride in the team’s achievement. He said: "What a great tribute to the whole team at BIF who have worked so hard to achieve this national recognition.

Buxton Opera House has been nominated for a top industry award as has Buxton International Festival which is based out of the theatre. Photo Jason Chadwick

“We are thrilled that the festival has been nominated amongst the best in the industry.

“This acknowledgment underscores the Festival's dedication to excellence in opera and its growing reputation on the international stage."

Buxton Opera House is the Festival's historic home and speaking of their nomination Allie Spencer, head of creative learning and engagement for the Buxton Opera House said: “We are delighted we have been nominated for the Workforce Award.

“We are committed to nurturing young people and community members who will become our future industry professionals.

“It is a privilege to be able to start them out on exciting creative and technical pathways, to guide them along the journey and then celebrate their achievements with them.

“This year we have given many young people and community members valuable experience which has gained them places at college, university, drama school and some have even moved straight into the industry.

“We are incredibly proud of all our participants and so pleased to have them within the Buxton Opera House family.”

Festival spokesperson Kate Gedge added: “For the town of Buxton, these nominations are more than just industry accolades - they reflect the vibrant cultural energy and dedication that define the community.

“The dual recognition of Buxton International Festival and Buxton Opera House places the town on the cultural map, attracting both national and international attention.

“These nominations not only celebrate the exceptional talent and hard work behind Buxton's cultural institutions, but also solidify the town's status as a key player in the arts.”