High Peak Pub celebrates 10 years of community ownership

The Anglers Rest in Bamford has a special week of activities planned to celebrate 10 years of community ownership culminating in a festival weekend 14th and 15th October.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

10 years ago villagers from Bamford in High Peak rallied together to purchase the last remaining pub, saving it from property developers, and bringing it under community ownership.

Today the Anglers Rest is a thriving pub, post office and cafe serving all members of the community as well as the many visitors who flock to walk around the stunning scenery of Ladybower reservoir and Bamford Edge. It won CAMRA Sheffield and district pub of the year in 2017 and 2022 as well as receiving a Cask Marque award this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the pub is holding a week of events culminating in a weekend beer and music festival to be opened by the Mayor of High Peak, Cllr Peter Inman on Saturday 14 October.