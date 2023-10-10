High Peak Pub celebrates 10 years of community ownership
10 years ago villagers from Bamford in High Peak rallied together to purchase the last remaining pub, saving it from property developers, and bringing it under community ownership.
Today the Anglers Rest is a thriving pub, post office and cafe serving all members of the community as well as the many visitors who flock to walk around the stunning scenery of Ladybower reservoir and Bamford Edge. It won CAMRA Sheffield and district pub of the year in 2017 and 2022 as well as receiving a Cask Marque award this year.
To celebrate the pub is holding a week of events culminating in a weekend beer and music festival to be opened by the Mayor of High Peak, Cllr Peter Inman on Saturday 14 October.
There will be local bands including Buxton favourites, Fuzzy Felt World and Hangtown Thieves as well as local beer from Intrepid, Torrside and Whim breweries.