High Peak Pub celebrates 10 years of community ownership

The Anglers Rest in Bamford has a special week of activities planned to celebrate 10 years of community ownership culminating in a festival weekend 14th and 15th October.
By charlotte FarrellContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:34 BST
10 years ago villagers from Bamford in High Peak rallied together to purchase the last remaining pub, saving it from property developers, and bringing it under community ownership.

Today the Anglers Rest is a thriving pub, post office and cafe serving all members of the community as well as the many visitors who flock to walk around the stunning scenery of Ladybower reservoir and Bamford Edge. It won CAMRA Sheffield and district pub of the year in 2017 and 2022 as well as receiving a Cask Marque award this year.

To celebrate the pub is holding a week of events culminating in a weekend beer and music festival to be opened by the Mayor of High Peak, Cllr Peter Inman on Saturday 14 October.

There will be local bands including Buxton favourites, Fuzzy Felt World and Hangtown Thieves as well as local beer from Intrepid, Torrside and Whim breweries.

Related topics:BamfordBuxton