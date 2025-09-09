Freemasons open their doors
There have been 4 Lodges in that period (3 still successfully operating), having met in various locations including St Ann's Hotel (Now The Crescent), King's Head (Higher Buxton), Palace Hotel and The Court House. The current building has been occupied by them for over 80 years in total overtime. The building (Grade 2 listed) has had varied other uses in its life including; promenade room prior to the Pavilion Gardens being built, Concert room, Local Board, Devonshire Estate Office, Garage etc.
Members will be on hand to inform visitors of; the history of the 4 Lodges, Masonic core values, meeting places, local Charitable activities, past & present well known Freemasons and explain some of the historical artefacts held.
A number of building Foundation stones have been laid by Freemasons in the area including Buxton Cottage Hospital and the Milnthorpe Almhouses.
All charitable grants monies are raised by freemasons own hand and members of the public are never asked for donations.
We very much look forward to welcoming visitors and answering their questions.