Buxton Vintage & Textile Fair celebrating craftsmanship, history, and sustainability

The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is proud to present the very first Buxton Vintage & Textile Fair, set within the stunning Assembly Room of the iconic Buxton Crescent.

This exclusive event will take place on Sunday 23rd Feb from 10 AM to 5 PM, offering a carefully curated selection of antique and vintage treasures—all in the breath taking setting of one of England’s most cherished architectural landmarks.

Step into a world of timeless beauty as expert dealers from across the UK present an outstanding selection of historic and handcrafted pieces. Whether you're an avid collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates fine craftsmanship, the fair offers a diverse array of items, including:

Antique and vintage textiles, featuring delicate lace, intricate embroidery, and fabrics rich with history.Period costumes and historic garments, ideal for collectors, designers, and those with a love for fashion history.Unique interior décor and home accessories, offering character, charm, and artistry for any space.Sustainable and eclectic designs, showcasing timeless style with an emphasis on conscious living.Beyond the opportunity to browse and buy, visitors can engage with knowledgeable dealers who bring a wealth of expertise and historical insight to every piece on display.The fair is not just about shopping—it’s also an invitation to experience one of Buxton’s architectural gems. Held in the magnificent Assembly Room, a breathtaking example of Georgian elegance, the event allows guests a rare chance to step inside this historic venue and admire its grandeur.

More than just an exhibition of vintage treasures, the fair also plays a role in preserving history. Proceeds support the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, an organisation dedicated to supporting the history of the Buxton Crescent —a masterpiece of 18th-century architecture designed by John Carr of York. Originally conceived as a luxurious spa resort, the Crescent has been meticulously restored and now home to the Buxton Crescent Experience, an interactive exhibition that brings the town’s spa heritage and architectural significance to life.

Opportunities for TradersFor those looking to showcase their own collection, the fair also offers an excellent platform for traders. Pitches are available for £30 per 6ft space, with the option to purchase additional space if required. Tables can be hired separately through the hotel, and advance booking is necessary.

To secure a pitch or for further event inquiries, interested traders can contact Matt at [email protected].

Don’t Miss This Unforgettable Event!

Whether you're a collector, a lover of vintage style, or simply curious about history, the Buxton Vintage & Textile Fair promises a truly special experience.

Step into the past, discover extraordinary finds, and support the preservation of one of Buxton’s most treasured landmarks.