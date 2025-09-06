Attention all Agatha Christie readers!

A former hunting lodge in Hayfield

Moss Side Detective Inspector turned crime writer James Ellson is giving a talk on his connection with the queen of crime fiction at the New Mills Festival.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agatha Christie wrote over 100 books, plays and short story collections.

Her sister Madge married James Watts whose family lived in Cheshire, and Agatha used to visit the Watts’ family home, and also their hunting lodges in Hayfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agatha had a rollercoaster life, some of which she used to create the stories in her books. James Ellson's life as a detective, mountaineer and beekeeper has also worked its way into his crime fiction.

James Ellson

This talk explores the connections between James and the world’s best-known mystery writer, and explains why James often feels there's someone looking over his shoulder as he writes.

James Ellson was a police officer for 15 years, starting in London and finishing as a Detective Inspector at Moss Side in Manchester. He now wears three hats of writer, smallholder, and speaker.

His debut novel The Trail was published in 2020, and Base Line is his latest in the DCI Castle series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 21st September, 7.30pm at Spring Bank Arts, New Mills.

Tickets on the door and at Eventbrite:

The New Mills Arts Festival runs from 12-28 September and has a packed programme of events.