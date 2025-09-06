Attention all Agatha Christie readers!
Agatha Christie wrote over 100 books, plays and short story collections.
Her sister Madge married James Watts whose family lived in Cheshire, and Agatha used to visit the Watts’ family home, and also their hunting lodges in Hayfield.
Agatha had a rollercoaster life, some of which she used to create the stories in her books. James Ellson's life as a detective, mountaineer and beekeeper has also worked its way into his crime fiction.
This talk explores the connections between James and the world’s best-known mystery writer, and explains why James often feels there's someone looking over his shoulder as he writes.
James Ellson was a police officer for 15 years, starting in London and finishing as a Detective Inspector at Moss Side in Manchester. He now wears three hats of writer, smallholder, and speaker.
His debut novel The Trail was published in 2020, and Base Line is his latest in the DCI Castle series.
Sunday 21st September, 7.30pm at Spring Bank Arts, New Mills.
Tickets on the door and at Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/writing-crime-fiction-in-a-house-visited-by-agatha-christie-tickets-1405464866249
The New Mills Arts Festival runs from 12-28 September and has a packed programme of events.