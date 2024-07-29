Summer Sparks Spectacular to bring season to a close at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spectacular fireworks display for all the family will bring the curtain down on the summer season at Gulliver’s Kingdom.

The Summer Sparks Spectacular takes place on Saturday, August 31st at the Derbyshire theme park, which will have extended opening hours for the day – 10.30am-8.30pm – with the fireworks display starting at approximately 8.45pm.

That means visitors will have more time that day to enjoy more than 30 rides and attractions at the resort in Matlock Bath, including animatronic dinosaurs, the Drop Tower, The Pirate Ship, and Riggers Revenge zip line, along with two new attractions – the Upside Down House, an interactive photo attraction for children and adults of all ages, and the reborn Safari Kingdom play area, which is also home to the popular Flying Bikes ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We’re having another fabulous summer, entertaining thousands of families, and what better way to mark the end of the season than with a bang!

Gulliver's Kingdom

“We are finding that more and more families are booking an overnight stay with us, taking advantage of the range of wonderful accommodation we offer in our Explorers Retreat – which has everything from Pirate Cabins to Princess Suites – and this boom has led to us introducing new holiday lodges.

“We can’t wait for the Summer Sparks Spectacular – we are expecting a really busy day, so best book early to avoid missing out!”

Day tickets to Gulliver’s Kingdom’s Summer Sparks Spectacular start at £18 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk