Snap up Bakewell Country Festival tickets for a tenner each - for three days only

Bakewell Country Festival returns this summer and the big build-up gets off to an exciting start with tickets for a tenner each going on sale for three days only.

Bridget Hope, manager of Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society (BAHS), which runs the event, said: “We strive to pack the festival’s programme and make it a great value family day out, so opening ticket sales with this limited time offer supports that. “The festival has become so popular that we've been nominated for Best Festival/Event at this year’s Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism awards and we'd love to welcome visitors new and old to experience what it’s all about.” As a charitable organisation, the festival is BAHS’s largest annual fundraising event to help continue the society’s work supporting the local rural economy through their training grants scheme. The one-day event offers something for the whole family. Although the 2025 line-up is still being curated, confirmed elements of the programme include a medieval village and a large tipi-covered children’s zone, packed with crafts, activities, music sessions, drumming workshops, forest school, a growing hub and rides, many of which are free of charge. Animals remain at the heart of the festival, with sheep and heavy horse competitions returning. Fast-paced scurry and trials driving competitions and a vintage tractor parade return to the centre ring. Cookery fans can indulge in demonstrations by the crème de la crème of local chefs, in a programme curated by local food writer Lesley Draper. Conservation Corner will also return, giving a platform to local environmental organisations working to preserve the Peak District National Park. The atmosphere will be buzzing thanks to musical performances by local outfits The Lah Di Dahs and The Sons of Rodger, as well as favourites the Old Time Rags and the Jelly Roll Jazz Band, on the festival stage. Street food courts will offer mouthwatering fare from local traders including Sunshine Pizza Oven, washed down with pints at bars run by Bradfield Brewery.