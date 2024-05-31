Performers flock from far and wide for bumper Buxton Fringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton Fringe's reputation has reached the other side of the world.

Buxton Fringe (July 3-21) is celebrating over 190 events with this year’s entries hailing from both the UK and the other side of the world.

One of the biggest UK Fringes between Edinburgh and Brighton, the Fringe runs in parallel with the prestigious Buxton International Festival and is renowned for its friendliness, eclectic programme and lively atmosphere. It was established a year after the Festival in 1980 and 2024 marks its 45th event.

2024’s Fringe sees a fascinating mix of the local and international with multi-media street theatre exploring the town’s rich history and Theatre and Spoken Word events hailing from Canada, the US and Australia. There is even a swing-dancing class all the way from Chicago.

The Belly Dance Flames at 2023's Fringe Sunday

The Fringe is open to all and features both rising talent and established stars such as comedian Rob Rouse from BBC’s Upstart Crow and Radio 4 performers Tom Wrigglesworth and The Divil’s Own’s John Meagher. Comedy, Music and Theatre make up the biggest categories, their combined offerings adding up to an extraordinary feast of entertainment reflecting everything from stand-up to Shakespeare and classical music to rock. Gone are the days of post-Covid caution - there are ambitious, confident shows in every category with big bands, orchestras and choirs rubbing up against, magicians, drag artists and Morris dancers. Despite the setback of the temporary closure of Buxton Museum, Visual Arts has also bounced back with large exhibitions at The Crescent and the Pavilion Gardens plus immersive, intimate and participatory events for all tastes. Children’s Events offer family fun and there are entries in every category including Film and the genre-defying And More.

July’s Buxton Fringe takes place in venues all over the town and beyond with multiple events happening at managed venues The Green Man Gallery and Underground, which has this year taken over a shopping unit at Buxton’s Spring Gardens. There are also online events. During the Fringe, the Fringe Information Desk in the Pavilion Gardens Conservatory will be open every day. The Fringe will present its free showcase of events, Fringe Sunday, at the Pavilion Gardens on July 7 as well as Fringe on Friday at the Bandstand on July 5 and 12 and its ever-popular Fringe float as part of the town’s carnival on July 13. Events are listed on www.buxtonfringe.org.uk and the free to download Buxton Fringe app.