Netflix has confirmed Stranger Things season five will air in 2025.

The final season will be set in 1987 and the episode titles have been revealed.

Reveal made on ‘Stranger Things Day’ which marks the day Will Byers disappeared.

Netflix has revealed the episode titles for the upcoming final season of Stranger Things and confirmed it will arrive in 2025. It had been rumoured online that the blockbuster had been delayed to 2026, but fans will not have to wait that long.

The streamer, which is celebrating ‘Stranger Things Day’, released a short teaser trailer and it confirmed the fifth season will contain eight episodes. Fans have been eagerly counting down the days since the dramatic conclusion to the feature length season four finale released in 2022.

All of the major cast members will return for “one last adventure” next year. Here’s all you need to know:

When will Stranger Things season five release?

The final eight episodes of Stranger Things - Netflix’s blockbuster hit show - will air in 2025. An exact release date will be announced down the line.

It has not been confirmed if the episodes will air in one go, or if it will be split into multiple parts like the penultimate season. Seasons 1-3 all released episodes in one batch, but season four was split into two parts.

The video teaser released by Netflix is captioned: “In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins.” It could perhaps hint at a release date in the autumn, but that remains unconfirmed.

How many episodes in Stranger Things 5?

The final season of the show will feature eight episodes, Netflix has revealed. It is the same as seasons one and three, but one less than seasons two and four.

What are the episode titles?

Netflix shocked fans by confirming the episode titles for the upcoming season - and it contains a mystery to keep tongues wagging for the months to come. Here is the full list:

The Crawl

The Vanishing of _____

The Turnbow Trap

Sorcerer

Shock Jock

Escape From Camazotz

The Bridge

The Rightside Up

The second episode is a tantalising tease for fans - and serves as a call back to the show’s pilot. If you remember ‘chapter one’ was called: The Vanishing of Will Byers.

So who will be the person who vanishes in the fifth season, bringing the show full circle. The final episode - The Rightside Up - is an interesting twist on the Upside Down concept from the show.

Are you excited for the final season of Stranger Things?