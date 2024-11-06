Black Mirror fans will want to pay close attention 📺

Netflix is removing the majority of its interactive titles.

Streaming giant will be delisting a range of shows and films from December 1.

Black Mirror has an interactive special in the form of the movie Bandersnatch.

Netflix is going to be delisting most of its interactive shows and films, according to reports.

The streaming giant has produced interactive titles linked to its own original - like Black Mirror - as well as established franchises like Boss Baby and Dreamwork’s Puss in Boots over the years. However it looks set to be moving on and will instead focus its efforts on other areas, the Verge reports.

The most famous of Netflix’s interactive content came in the form of the Black Mirror movie - Bandersnatch. The news might make fans wonder if they will no longer be able to experience the title.

Here’s all you need to know:

What is being delisted from Netflix?

The streaming giant is going to be removing the vast majority of its interactive titles. Netflix has been producing content of this kind since at least 2017, The Verge reports, but from December 1 2024, it will be removing all but four specials.

Will you still be able to watch Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Perhaps the most high profile of Netflix’s attempts at making interactive special episodes came in the form of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The hit series’ focus on technology gone awry made it pretty much the perfect fit for a choose your own adventure style interactive episode.

Directed by Hollywood filmmaker David Slade - responsible for one of the best vampire movies (30 Days of Night) and also a Twilight film. It stars Fionn Whitehead, of Dunkirk fame, as well as Asim Chaudhry and Will Poulter.

Bandersnatch dropped on Netflix just after Christmas in December 2018 - and it takes its name from the bandersnatch, a character from the works of Lewis Carroll. The film has a variable runtime - based on your choices - and can stretch from 90 minutes to 312 minutes (more than five hours).

The Verge reports that Bandersnatch is one of the four interactive titles that will remain on Netflix. So you will still have the opportunity to watch/ play it if you haven’t got round to it yet.

Which other interactive titles will remain?

According to the Verge, just four interactive titles will remain on Netflix - including Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The full list is as follows:

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls

You vs. Wild

What has Netflix said about the decision?

In a statement to The Verge, Netflix spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher said: “The technology served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas.”

Have you tried out Netflix’s interactive titles - what did you think of them? Personally, I thought Bandersnatch was an impressive idea that didn’t quite work for me (at least at the time). Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].