Energy, connection and creativity - all things that Goodlife Festival are set to bring back to Yorkshire in 2026.

Goodlife Festival is set to return to Leeds after its incredibly successful debut event.

The amalgamation of house, disco, soul and funk will once again be taking over Harewood House in the summer months.

Here’s when to save the date, and when tickets to the festival are set to go on sale this year.

With a sell-out inaugural year in 2025, Goodlife Festival is once again set to take over Harewood House in the new year!

The festival is a celebration of house, disco, funk and soul, and as their debut year proved, Goodlife have managed to create an incredible, boutique festival experience where music, style and atmosphere come together in perfect harmony. Or to quote New Vision Events Director Liam Hardy, a combination of “energy, connection and creativity.”

After a stunning, sell-out debut in 2025, Goodlife Festival is set to return to Harewood House once again in 2026. | Goodlife Festival

Set amongst the backdrop of one of the UK’s most picturesque estates, 2025’s edition saw the likes of Happy Mondays, Soul II Soul and David Morales entertain fans across the region, and despite no official word on who could be performing next year, organisers have promised that a major announcement is only weeks away - watch this space.

Speaking about the festival’s return after its bountiful debut, Hardy explains that the event “represents everything we love about live music” amongst the “beautiful spaces” the country has to offer.

“Our debut year at Harewood House surpassed all expectations,” he reveals, “and we can’t wait to return in 2026 with an even bigger and better line-up to match.”

When is Goodlife Festival 2026 taking place?

Save the date - Goodlife Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place at Harewood House on Saturday, June 6.

When are tickets due to go on sale for Goodlife Festival 2026?

Tickets for next year’s festival go on sale at 10am GMT on November 28, with general admission starting from £39.50, currently through the festival’s official website. VIP tickets will also return, offering fast-track entry, golden circle access, a private VIP area and more for the ultimate Goodlife experience.

Festival-goers are urged to sign up now for priority access to the line-up and tickets before they go on sale to avoid missing out.

