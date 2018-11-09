Buxton Civic Association Heritage Hero Awards - in pictures
The achievements and contributions made by the voluntary sector towards preserving and enhancing Buxton's heritage have been recognised.
Buxton Civic Association’s Heritage Hero awards, held at Poole's Cavern Visitor Centre, honoured the achievements of six individuals, their organisations and the volunteers who represent them. Click here for a full report.
Among those honoured was Tina Heathcote for her work on the restoration of the Turner Memorial Fountain, and along with colleagues and volunteers in Buxton Town Team.