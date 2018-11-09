Buxton Civic Association Heritage Hero awards, guests attending the awards evening at Poole's Cavern Visitor Centre.

Buxton Civic Association Heritage Hero Awards - in pictures

The achievements and contributions made by the voluntary sector towards preserving and enhancing Buxton's heritage have been recognised.

Buxton Civic Association’s Heritage Hero awards, held at Poole's Cavern Visitor Centre, honoured the achievements of six individuals, their organisations and the volunteers who represent them. Click here for a full report.

Among those honoured was Tina Heathcote for her work on the restoration of the Turner Memorial Fountain, and along with colleagues and volunteers in Buxton Town Team.
Dave Carlisle received an award for his outstanding contribution, along with colleagues from the Friends of Buxton Station, to enhancing Buxton Railway Station.
Christine Gould picked up an award for her work with the Buxton Well Dressing Festival.
Richard Lower was recognised for the work he and colleagues have done to help restore Ashwood Park and for leading the campaign to improve Fairfield Road
