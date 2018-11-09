Buxton honours its heritage heroes

Buxton’s heritage heroes have been honoured during a packed awards ceremony at Poole’s Cavern Visitor Centre.

Buxton Civic Association’s Heritage Hero awards celebrated the achievements and contributions made by the voluntary sector towards preserving and enhancing the town’s heritage.

The evening on October 30 recognised the achievements of six individuals, their organisations and the volunteers who represent them.

Peter Phillipson, acting chairman of the civic association, said the tremendous response and turnout on the night was indicative of the strength and depth of the voluntary and community groups in the town.

“Buxton Civic Association was delighted to see the positive response to our idea of celebrating the many individuals and groups who work tirelessly to help conserve and share the outstanding human and natural heritage of our town,” he said.

“It was excellent that so many people came to Poole’s Cavern to hear about the often unsung work of these people and to witness them receiving our Heritage Hero awards.

“We hope this will encourage others to join in with this important work and maybe put themselves in the running for our awards in the future.”

Hosting the evening, former chairman Mike Monaghan stressed that although individuals received the awards they were representative of all the wonderful voluntary organisations that worked so hard to look after the heritage of Buxton.

Among those honoured was Tina Heathcote for her work on the restoration of the Turner Memorial Fountain, and along with colleagues and volunteers in Buxton Town Team.

Dave Carlisle received an award for his outstanding contribution, along with colleagues from the Friends of Buxton Station, to enhancing Buxton Railway Station. Recent projects have included installing a defibrillator in an old BT phone box and creating a unique Japanese garden.

Christine Gould picked up an award for her work with the Buxton Well Dressing Festival, while Richard Lower was recognised for the work he and colleagues have done to help restore Ashwood Park and for leading the campaign to improve Fairfield Road.

For her dedication and determination to preserve the Serpentine Community Farm, Madeline Hall was another Heritage Hero recipient; the award also recognising the farm’s volunteers in helping to create “a special and important horticultural space” in the town.

Finally Viv Russell was honoured for his “outstanding” leadership during his time as a director of Tarmac Plc, and for the generous donations from the company which have contributed

to preserving Buxton’s heritage.

Many other town groups were represented on the evening, including the Buxton Group, Vision Buxton, Nestle and Buxton Museum, along with dignitaries including High Peak mayor Linda Grooby, and councillors and officials from High Peak Borough Council.