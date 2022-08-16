West End and Broadway star heading to New Mills

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Owen Jones

John is famous for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables in the West End and on Broadway – and still holds claim to being the youngest actor in history to have played the role. In addition, he has played The Phantom in Phantom of the Opera more than any other actor in the show’s West End history.

He will be appearing at New Mills Art Theatre on Saturday September 3.

Fans will experience an intimate performance from John as he celebrates the songs of his career mixing personal favourites, new and old, alongside some of his most well-known performances from Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables. Expect to hear classics including Bring Him Home (Les Misérables), Music of the Night (The Phantom Of The Opera), Anthem (Chess), Evermore (Beauty And The Beast) and many more.

Born and raised in South Wales, John Owen-Jones left home at the age of 19 to study acting at the prestigious Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London. And now in a career spanning 30 years, he has worked as an actor and singer in theatres across the UK and internationally.

Alongside a stunning stage career, he has released six solo albums and two compilation albums Hallelujah (2006), John Owen-Jones (2009), Unmasked (2011), Rise (2015), Music of the Night (Japan-only compilation 2016), Bring Him Home (compilation 2017), Spotlight (2019) featuring The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and most recently The Christmas Album (2021).

Beverley Eaves, director of New Mills Art Theatre, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Mr Owen-Jones perform at the Art Theatre. In 2019, we were gifted iconic golden seats from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, celebrating 60 years of managing and wholly funding the building. New Mills Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society are celebrating 100 years this year so it’s a double celebration and one we hope will draw in musical fans and bums on West End seats.

“The theatre is loved and run entirely by volunteers - this kind of asset delivers high public worth and deserves to be supported wherever and however possible.”

This will be a night to remember for fans of musical theatre and people who appreciate incredible talent.