Organisers expect sold-out festival as Buxton Eat in the Park returns

The event takes over the Pavilion Gardens for the weekend of August 20-21 with a line-up featuring the likes of the Antarctic Monkeys, Killer Queen, Coldplace, the ABBA-inspired Revival and the Ed Sheeran Experience, plus family entertainment and more than 20 curated bars and eateries to fuel all the fun.

Co-founder Jake Burnham said: “We’re very excited it’s nearly here. There’s been a good expectation set from last year, and we’ve been working to enhance the festival to another level. We hope people will notice the difference.

“There’s a hell of a lot of excitement around the town too. We’ve been hearing the conversations and ticket sales are up. It’s great to see a lot of return customers but there are so many people coming for the first time too.”

Thousands of people packed out the Pavilion Gardens for the first Eat in the Park last summer.

He added: “We’re on course to sell out in advance, which would mean 4,500 people each day. To reach that point in just two years is mind-blowing.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and pick up where we left off. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we have the planning.”

The team are now making final preparations before they move on to the park from Thursday, August 18, to begin organising the site before the vendors arrive on Friday.

The festival's hotly-anticipated final line-up.

Jake’s business partner George Darbyshire said: “We’ve been working on this since September last year so everything’s in place. Now it’s a case of taking all the deliveries, fine-tuning the site and adding the finishing touches to give people the best possible experience.

“We were probably a bit naïve last year and didn’t plan for the biggest challenge, the famous Buxton weather. The rain didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits, if anything it made it a better day, but it’s been our biggest concern for this year – to make sure it runs smoothly, whatever the weather.”

As well as the headline acts with all their big hits, the festival is also showcasing up-and-coming regional talents like Darla Jade, from Stoke, whose electro-pop has been making waves on BBC Radio 1 this year, and Derbyshire singer songwriter Mae Rogers.

Jake said: “We also have a very special set from Buxton band the A’Ups. One of the band members is getting married that morning then coming straight here to play. I’m not sure if the bride knows that yet.”

As well as the music, there is a mouth-watering menu of options for people to feast on throughout the day from paella to Thai, pizzas, Greek, crepes and pies, all washed down with drink from Buxton Brewery, the mobile White Label Bar and the Arches.

George said: “Last year I only managed to eat half a burger all weekend, so this time we’ve promised ourselves we’re going to make the most of it.”

Standard day tickets cost £24.57, £10.53 for ages six to 17, and free for ages five-and-under. Two-day discounts are still available. For full details, go to eatinthepark.uk.

The festival’s official charity partner for 2022 is andysmanclub.co.uk which works to prevent suicides among men with free peer support groups across the UK.