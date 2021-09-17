Support for Christmas Wonderland plans at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens 'incredible'

Being held at the Pavilion Gardens, the Christmas festivities will begin on Saturday, November 20 and run daily from 12pm to 8pm until Sunday December, 5.

The activities in the new Christmas Wonderland include an ice skating rink, children's rides, Christmas stalls, food and drink stalls and a Santa’s Grotto.

Parkwood Leisure took over the running of Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens in 2019 and general manager Paul Kelsall said: “Our promenade is the perfect venue for a Christmas event like this and we hope that it can become an annual event which enhances Buxton’s reputation as a place to visit at Christmas time.”

A Christmas Wonderland with stalls and an ice rink is heading to Buxton's Pavilion Gardens this year

The Gardens opened in 1871 and originally welcomed winter leisure visitors who used to ice skate where the car park is now.

The land for Pavilion Gardens was gifted by the 7th Duke of Devonshire and the park was designed by Sir Joseph Paxton and Edward Milner. It was built with the aim of adding to the attractions and increasing the prosperity of Buxton.

Christmas Wonderland is the continuation of the Gardens 150th anniversary celebrations which are lasting all year and building on the original ethos of bringing people into the town.

Paul said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response to our plans, we knew it was exciting but the support for the event has been incredible.”

The event will run in conjunction with the town’s big switch-on outside the Crescent on November, 20.

Paul said: “We have spoken to the organisers of the Crescent switch-on and are coordinating timings with them.

"So although it is two events, it will be one great experience for visitors and a great start to our 16 days of Christmas Wonderland.”

The organisers of the event say that even if there is no snow during the wonderland they have a plan in place to make sure flurries appear.

Paul said: “So whether it's a glass of mulled wine, late night Christmas shopping, ice skating or a family trip to see Santa, visit the Pavilion Gardens to get into the Christmas spirit.

“This year, with the switch on at the Crescent and our event, it’s going to be amazing.”

For stall enquiries please email [email protected]