Buxton to get huge Christmas lights switch-on event

The Christmas light switch-on in November will now be taking place by The Crescent and for the first time the Lantern Parade will also be taking place on the same day.

Organiser Jane Fletcher, who puts on the Spring Fair and this year will also be taking over the town’s bonfire as well, said: “Buxton needed to be doing more to mark the switch-on so we have decided to work with the Lantern Parade and have that on the same day rather than spread out events over several weekends.”

There will be more entertainment than ever as Jane has organised for real reindeer to be there as well as children’s rides, stilt walkers, an ice queen, The Billerettes, Santa’s Grotto, live music at The Crescent and a Christmas market at the bottom of The Slopes.

There will be hot food vendors and a bar too.

Jane said: “I wanted to bring the whole community together and create something that got people excited.

"The light switch-on has lost its way in recent years but I’m hoping this is a new beginning – this is going to be the biggest switch-on Buxton has had in years.

"I’m excited for everyone to come out with their families and friends and have a good time.”

She also wants the switch-on to light up Spring Gardens and is in talks to get a tree back up there as well as turning on the lights at the Cavendish Arcade and having late night shopping at both venues.

The lights will be turned on at 7pm on Saturday November, 20 after the parade.

Boxing champion Jack Massey, the High Peak Mayor and Mayoress, and James Holmes who is playing Widow Twankey in Aladdin at the Opera House will do the official switch-on.

Jane says there will be a laser show and is currently trying to see if it is possible to do it from the top of The Crescent.

She added: “After last year we all need something to get excited about and I’d love to see the whole town turn out and support the parade and switch-on.”

To book a stall for the market email [email protected]

