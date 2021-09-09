Pottery and food festival taking place this weekend in Derbyshire Dales village

Organiser Pat Fuller said: “With so many events having to cancel through 2020 and early 2021, it is not surprising that shows that are normally held over the earlier summer months have moved to September this year. This year means we are able to welcome our usual potters and some new names, along with new work that extends our already wide range, even further.“It has, of course, been a very difficult time for makers, with so many avenues to sell being lost.“There is a plus side, though, and that is they have not been idle! Many have used the time to explore and further develop their work, experimenting with new ideas that they have been mulling over for some time but never having the time to put into practice.“I know our makers are looking forward to making new friends and seeing old friends again. I also hope that by supporting them, you will derive great pleasure from using your new treasures for many years to come.”The festival is open from 10am-5pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday. Last entry is one hour before closing time. Tickets cost £5 each on the gate (free for children under 16) with free parking.