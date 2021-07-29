Panto is back at New Mills Art Theatre

The pandemic stopped the 2021 show going ahead but the Friends of New Mills Art Theatre have announced that next year they will be putting on a show for all the family once again.

A Friends of New Mills Art Theatre spokesperson said: “We are so pleased to be able to announce their next pantomime is Cinderella – probably the best panto story of all time.

“After the production was sadly postponed last year, we have chosen the classic Cinderella story, script by Alan P Frayn, which is packed with all the wonderful panto characters, jokes and slapstick business, putting pantomime back where it belongs – in its home, on the Art Theatre stage in January and February 2022.”

New Mills Art Theatre has announced the return of its panto

The success of Hansel and Gretel panto in 2020 brought a host of ACT (Association of Community Theatre) nominations for the production, and the cast and crew are eagerly awaiting the awards ceremony.

Speaking about the nominations for last year’s Hansel and Gretel production, Kim Cooper, chairperson for Panto said: “Association of Community Theatre have always been very supportive of New Mills Art Theatre pantomimes and yet again we have received an abundance of nominations.

“Congratulations to one and all - so deserved, especially the Out of the Spotlight nominations that recognises backstage and front of house.”

New Mills Art Theatre has a rich history of putting on pantomimes going back 40 years from when the first production Babes in the Wood took to the stage and the theatre has only missed one year of performance which was this year due to the Covid restrictions.

The good news was announced on the theatre’s social media and met with delight from the community.

Libby Richardson said: “That's great to hear! Christmas just isn't the same without panto.”

And Jane Crossland said: “Fantastic news. Can’t wait to book seats.”

A friends spokesperson added: “If you fancy treading the boards at the beautifully refurbished New Mills Art Theatre, then now’s your chance.

“Auditions will be held later in September 2021. Performance dates are 28-30 January and 4-5 February 2022."

For more information about the production contact 07983 344 862 or email [email protected]