It's a hat-trick of finals for Buxton's Abbie Wood at Tokyo Olympics

Abbie Wood prepares to race in the 200m breaststroke semi-final in Tokyo. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old had squeezed into the semis as 15th fastest having had to race her heat only hours after her fourth place in the 200m individual medley final, but after much-needed sleep she was able to finish fourth in 2.22.35 to ensure a lane seven draw in Friday’s final, which will take place at 2.41am UK time.

And Wood, who was also part of the 4x100m freestyle relay team which set a British record in their final on Sunday, said she was pleased to have made it through once again.

She said: “Yesterday was so hard turning it round as it was a really emotional day I thought I just need to get through to the semis and I just scraped in.

"I then knew that I could reset this morning and I’m so glad I did.