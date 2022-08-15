Police shut Buxton road after diggers report bomb discovery

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale Head road, near Buxton Raceway, closed at around noon with no reason provided by police, but has now reopened after the bomb squad completed its work.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to Dale Head Road to reports of a bomb which had been found on land there by workers carrying out excavations.

“The road was closed for safety and the explosive ordnance division attended to make the device safe.”

Police set up a cordon around the site off Dale Head Road.

The force would not offer any further details but one explanation might lie with the road’s other neighbours – explosives laboratories run by the Health and Safety Executive and the University of Sheffield.

The Advertiser reported in May that the university was set to demolish concrete blast test bunkers.

The site was previously home to RAF Harpur Hill, an underground munitions storage facility and later the largest ammunitions dump in the country.