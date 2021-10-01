New beer festival in Whaley Bridge this weekend

On Saturday October, 2 the inaugural Goyt Festival of Beers, Wines & Spirits will take place in the heart of the town at the historic Transhipment Warehouse.

Nev Clarke, from the Transhipment Warehouse, is excited about the new venture being run in conjunction with Goyt Wines.

He said: “People kept saying this would be the perfect venue for a beer festival so we thought we’d put one on.

Nev Clarke outside the Transhipment Warehouse where the first beer, wine spirits festival is taking place this weekend

“I’m really looking forward to it - its going to be a great day and something a bit different for the area.”

The event will see brewers and gin companies coming together along with Goyt Wines to provide drinks for every palette.

There will be live music and hot food too but Nev was keen to not make the event a food festival, but have the focus on the drink available.

Nev said: “Ticket sales show it's not just people from Whaley Bridge and the High Peak coming but there are those making the journey who are coming from Staffordshire and Dewsbury so people are really excited about this.

"I’d love this to become a more regular thing on the Whaley social calendar and we have one in the spring or summer and then a second one later in the year.

”It’s great to show off the space and become a community hub.”

The event will take place from 11am to 6pm with tickets just £5 per person.

To book tickets visit https://www.goytwines.com/shop/goyt-fest-beer-gin-amp-wine-2021.