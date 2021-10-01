Sir Michael Parkinson on why he can't wait to come to Buxton this weekend

The veteran broadcaster’s father was a big fan of Buxton so he has spent many a happy day in Derbyshire and joked it could give his beloved Yorkshire a run for its money with its dramatic scenery.

Affectionately known as Parky, he will be in town this weekend for a show looking back over his stellar career spanning more than half a century.

Speaking to the Advertiser he said: “Performing at Buxton Opera House is fulfilling a lifelong dream for me.

Sir Michael Parkinson is heading to Buxton for a two-hour look back at his career spanning more than 50 years

“It’s such a beautiful theatre but one I’ve never actually been inside before so I’m really looking forward to this show.”

The rescheduled show sees him taking to the stage on Sunday, talking to his son Mike for an entertaining and informative look at his remarkable life.

The son of a pit man, Sir Michael said that industry was not for him so he began his career on regional newspapers.

“I saw too many movies growing up where the actor was a journalist shouting ‘hold the front page’ that I couldn’t imagine being anything else.”

In the 1960s, he joined the newly created Granada television team.

“I was then given the opportunity to present my own show. There were no rules to follow as it hadn’t been done before so we were free to build it up from scratch and mould it into something great,” he said, speaking of course about his chat show Parkinson which first aired in 1971.

And after more than fifty years in showbusiness, he is sure to have plenty to talk about on Sunday night.

He said: “It started as a 10-week summer filler experiment by the BBC and 50 years later Mike and I can spend two hours just touching the surface of its priceless archive.”

He added: “I’m really looking forward to the Buxton show and reflecting on the best job in the world, and even if I could go back and change anything I wouldn’t.

“I have enjoyed everything I have done and I can’t wait to relive those memories again,” he added.

For tickets see buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/527991.