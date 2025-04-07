Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Could one of these bookmakers’ favourites become a future Oscar-winning musical biopic?

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With news that The Beatles biopic has found it’s fab four, and Michael Jackson’s film is on the horizon, the musical biopic is back on trend.

But who from the world of music is owed a biopic, or at least the ‘proper’ biopic treatment?

Bookmakers have made their 10 picks who they think will be next in line to receive the big screen treatment.

The musical biopic, whether a gritty portrayal of a musician's struggles or a more celebratory account of a band's journey, is a popular genre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are bookies suggesting will be the next musician in line for the great big screen biopic? | Canva/Getty Images

While some musical biopics achieve critical and commercial success (e.g., Control , Elvis ), others don't resonate as strongly (e.g., CBGB ). This raises the question: which artist is next in line for the big-screen treatment?

Gambling.com has compiled betting odds on which iconic musician's life story could be the next to grace cinema screens.

So, which musicians are bookmakers predicting will be the subject of future biopics, and would these stories draw audiences to theaters?

Who do bookmakers think will have a musical biopic made next?

Bookmakers are already placing their bets on which iconic artist's life will be immortalized on film next, and the current frontrunner is none other than the legendary George Michael . With odds of 11/8 (a 42.1% probability), it seems a cinematic exploration of his extraordinary career and complex personal life could be on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot on his heels is the incomparable Mariah Carey , boasting odds of 6/4 (a 40% probability). From her soaring vocals to her personal triumphs and tribulations, her story is undoubtedly one that would captivate audiences worldwide. Could we soon see her journey to superstardom unfold on the silver screen?

Rounding out the top three is the enigmatic and groundbreaking Prince , with odds of 15/8 (a 34.8% probability). His musical genius, flamboyant persona, and fiercely private life make for a compelling narrative. A biopic exploring the life of the Purple Rain icon would surely be a highly anticipated event - even if Purple Rain is a cinematic masterpiece.

The top ten musicians in line for a biopic, according to bookies

George Michael - 11/8 Mariah Carey - 6/4 Prince - 15/8 Dolly Parton - 2/1 Tom Jones - 5/2 David Bowie - 3/1 Cher - 7/2 Diana Ross - 4/1 Beyonce - 5/1 Ozzy Osbourne - 6/1

Who do you feel from the list deserves their own biopic, or is there a musician in particular you think would make a good biopic? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.