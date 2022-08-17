Introducing stage line up for Hayfield festival is revealed

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sleep Walking Animals

The Festival Sessions, a community festival of music, dancing, performance and well-being, is taking place in Hayfield from September 2 to 4.

And the final line up for the introducing stage at the event has been announced with upcoming Manchester band Sleep Walking Animals taking the top spot.

Joss Underwood, Festival Director, said: “We’re over the moon that Sleep Walking Animals are headlining our introducing stage at this year’s festival. Their sound is awesome and we’re all looking forward to dancing in the tent with them!”

Lead vocalist from the band, Tom Glynn-Carney said: “We’re really glad to be playing the Festival Sessions. Thanks for having us.”

Talking about the introducing stage, Underwood said: “We really wanted to make sure that local musicians had a stage to perform on which is why we created this session. We are thrilled at how many talented people there are in the High Peak who wanted to play at the festival. We’re in for a real treat!”

Playing alongside Sleep Walking Animals on the Introducing Stage are a range of musicians including Peak Low who describes his sound as M83 and The Killers combined and is firmly on the radar of BBC Radio 6 music’s, Steve Lamaq.

Also on stage is local musician Jo Grace who has been out of the music scene for ten years and she is writing new tracks to perform at the festival. Her new sound is reminiscent of Ella Fitzgerald meets Massive Attack.

You can also catch High Peak artists; Rum Baba’s, Isaac Neilson, Wonder Foxes and Charlie Moritz at the Festival Sessions, Introducing Stage, on September 4 from 2 to 6pm.

More details on the whole event and the different sessions can be found at www.festivalsessions.co.uk. Tickets can be purchased for £8 per session online or you can purchase

a limited addition weekend wristband for £25.

Introducing Stage is supported by Conscious Music record label.