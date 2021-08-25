George Michael tribute show FastLove brings all the hits to Buxton

FastLove – Everything She Wants Tour will be hosted at the Opera House on September 30, 2021.

The show features such hits as Father Figure, Freedom, Faith and Careless Whisper.

Enjoy the best-loved songs from Wham and George’s solo career in a show which will take you from I’m Your Man to Jesus To A Child.

Tickets cost £28, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.