Changes made to ensure Buxton International Festival shows will go on despite lockdown easing delay

The move to push the latest step in lockdown easing back to July 19 means the festival will still go ahead as planned, but there will be some changes made to keep everyone safe.

One move will see the box office closed this weekend to allow for the re-allocation of spare seats.

Festival CEO Michael Williams said: “It’s just around the corner now and it’s very exciting to know we are the first festival in the country going ahead with our program.

Buxton Opera House

"Some shows have sold out and proved so popular we have added another date for Cendrillon which is fantastic and others are selling like hot cakes which is great.”

This weekend, June 19 and 20 the box office will be closing and the seating plan looked at to provide more flexible options as single tickets have proved more popular this year compared to big group bookings of previous years.

Tickets will go back on sale on Monday, June 21.

Michael said: “Safety is paramount, we want people to come knowing we have followed every government rule and put measures in place to keep everyone safe.

"Single tickets are selling faster than ever before so we are taking two days to close the box office and reevaluate the space left for unsold tickets and break up the larger groups of four unsold seats and make bubbles of one or two.”

Those who have bought tickets will not be affected by the change.

It is not just the seating which is changing because of the pandemic but rehearsals have changed too.

Rehearsals see performers with two masks on and wearing medical gloves while cast and orchestra numbers have also been reduced to help with social distancing.

Michael said: "The festival has even ordered 7,800 covid tests which will be used by the cast and crew twice a week to monitor the health of everyone.

"There may be smaller audiences, a reduced number of people working on a production but the experience festival visitors get will still be a great one and we look forward to seeing everyone again for that slice of normality.”