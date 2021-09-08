Buxworth Cricket Club launches £6,500 fundraiser to improve facilities

The club is hoping to raise £6,500 so that it can modernise and improve its changing rooms, club house and score board.

The dated facilities are holding the club back so the fundraiser was launched by the committee at the end of season party.

Committee member Bradley Meij said: “The cricket club has been here longer than anyone else in the village and we want to support it so we can continue to play cricket for generations to come.”

Fundraiser Bradley Meij at Buxworth Cricket Club

Buxworth Cricket club has been running for 173 years after being founded in 1848 and although the interior facilities are not that old they still need modernising, says Bradley.

"The last time there was new carpets or new furniture in the club house must have been 25 years ago.

"We are a great space and we want to be part of the community for birthday parties and coffee mornings but right now we aren’t in a position to do that.

"It needs a complete revamp as do the changing rooms including the showers.”

Fundraiser Bradley at Buxworth Cricket Club

Buxworth Cricket Club has strong junior teams for U9, U11, U13 and U15 and will be introducing further junior categories in 2022.

However, junior cricket is scored differently than senior cricket and the old and dated scoreboard is not set up to do both so some of the money raised would also go towards a new scoreboard.

Bradley said: “We know £6,500 is a lot of money but we also know how important it is to keep cricket in the community and this is a long term investment in our future.

The clubhouse.

"Cricket season starts in April 2022 so we have some time to get together and raise the money."

The first fundraiser took place at the end of season party on Saturday September, 4 which was open to everyone and featured a band and a barbecue.

Other fundraising ideas include raffles, auctions and a curry night which will take place throughout the winter season.

Anyone who wants to donate online can do so via https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-grow-buxworth-cricket-club.